UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EMA Links Johnson & Johnson Vaccine To Blood Clots

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 10:24 PM

EMA links Johnson & Johnson vaccine to blood clots

Blood clots should be listed as a "very rare" side effect of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine but its benefits still outweigh the risks, the EU's drug watchdog said on Tuesday

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Blood clots should be listed as a "very rare" side effect of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine but its benefits still outweigh the risks, the EU's drug watchdog said on Tuesday.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said in a statement that it had found a "possible link" between the jab and the clots, following eight such cases in the United States, one of which was fatal.

Concerns over the vaccine by US pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson and the jab by rival drugmaker AstraZeneca have dampened hopes that vaccines could offer a swift end to the pandemic.

"EMA finds possible link to very rare cases of unusual blood clots with low blood platelets," the Amsterdam-based agency said in a statement, adding that it "confirms (the) overall benefit-risk remains positive.

" The regulator said its safety committee "concluded that a warning about unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be added to the product information" for the J&J shot.

Its experts also "concluded that these events should be listed as very rare side effects of the vaccine." "The cases reviewed were very similar to the cases that occurred with the Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca, Vaxzevria," the EMA statement said.

The eight cases in the US, out of some seven million people who had received the vaccine, all involved people under the age of 60, the majority of whom were women, it said.

"Based on the currently available evidence, specific risk factors have not been confirmed," the EMA said.

EMA chief Emer Cooke was due to hold a press conference on the decision at 1500 GMT.

Related Topics

United States Women All Blood Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Capital reports 530 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

2 minutes ago

Fawad Hussain condemns assassination attempt on Ab ..

2 minutes ago

Danish, German, Finnish Fighters Escorted Russian ..

2 minutes ago

EMA to Conduct Own Research on Blood Clot Events L ..

2 minutes ago

OPCW Partners Trying to Use Syrian Chemical Dossie ..

4 minutes ago

Luxury groups want to let consumers use blockchain ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.