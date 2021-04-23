EMA Maintains Benefits of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Outweigh Risks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) maintains said on Friday that the benefits of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the risks of "very rare" blood clots events.

"Vaxzevria (formerly COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca) is authorised in the EU to prevent COVID-19, which can cause severe disease and death. The disease can also have long-term consequences in people of all ages, including in otherwise healthy people.

The benefits of Vaxzevria outweigh its risks in adults of all age groups; however, very rare cases of blood clots with low blood platelets have occurred following vaccination," the EMA said in a statement.

The EU drug regulator also said that its Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) had "further analysed available data to put the risk of these very rare blood clots in the context of the vaccine's benefits for different age groups and different rates of infection".