EMA May Approve Navavax COVID-19 Vaccine in Coming Weeks or Months - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) may approve a COVID-19 vaccine developed by US drugmaker Novavax in the coming weeks or months, Dr Marco Cavaleri, the head of Biological Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy at the EMA, said on Thursday.

"Among the four vaccines under review, Novavax has submitted the data in respect to manufacturing and this will allow us to progress with review to this vaccine with possible approval in the coming weeks or months," Cavaleri told a press briefing.