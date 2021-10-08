EMA May Carry Out Additional Checks on Sputnik V in Russia Upon Receipt of New Data

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) may conduct additional inspections in Russia upon receipt of new data on the Sputnik V vaccine, the regulator told Sputnik

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) may conduct additional inspections in Russia upon receipt of new data on the Sputnik V vaccine, the regulator told Sputnik.

Earlier, the Russian Health Ministry told Sputnik that the details of the visit of EMA representatives to certify the Sputnik V vaccine were being negotiated. Such a visit may take place as early as December.

"The Sputnik V vaccine remains under rolling review by EMA. The rolling review will continue until sufficient evidence is available for a formal marketing authorisation application, which has not been received yet.

As new information is submitted by the applicant during the rolling review, further inspections may be needed," EMA said in response to a question about planned inspection trips to Russia.

The agency also explained that all information on inspections "will be included in the final assessment report which will be published on our website at the time of EMA's recommendation on the marketing authorisation, if an application is received."

Currently, five vaccines are undergoing gradual examination at EMA: CureVac, NovaVax, Sinovac, Sputnik V and the Vidprevtyn coronavirus vaccine of French company Sanofi Pasteur.