UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EMA Official Links AstraZeneca Vaccine And Thrombosis

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 03:54 PM

EMA official links AstraZeneca vaccine and thrombosis

A top official in the European Medicines Agency said in an interview published Tuesday that there is a link between the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and blood clots

Rome (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :A top official in the European Medicines Agency said in an interview published Tuesday that there is a link between the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and blood clots.

EMA head of vaccines Marco Cavaleri told Italy's Il Messaggero newspaper that "in my opinion, we can say it now, it is clear there is a link with the vaccine", although it was not clear what caused such a reaction. He implied the link would be confirmed by the agency in the coming hours.

Related Topics

Italy Top Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Virtual Open ..

41 minutes ago

Pakistan expresses solidarity with Jordan

42 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,988 new COVID-19 cases, 2,138 reco ..

42 minutes ago

UAE Chambers Chairman, Ambassador of Greece discus ..

57 minutes ago

UK Labour Party Likely to Vote Against COVID-19 Va ..

2 minutes ago

Kite seller held in sialkot

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.