EMA official links AstraZeneca vaccine and thrombosis

Rome (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :A top official in the European Medicines Agency said in an interview published Tuesday that there is a link between the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and blood clots.

EMA head of vaccines Marco Cavaleri told Italy's Il Messaggero newspaper that "in my opinion, we can say it now, it is clear there is a link with the vaccine", although it was not clear what caused such a reaction. He implied the link would be confirmed by the agency in the coming hours.