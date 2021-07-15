UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EMA Official Says Criteria For Assessing Sputnik V Same As For Other Vaccines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

EMA Official Says Criteria for Assessing Sputnik V Same as For Other Vaccines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The criteria being used by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to assess Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine are the same that have been used to judge the safety and effectiveness of all vaccines against the disease, Fergus Sweeney, head of the EMA's clinical studies and manufacturing taskforce, said on Thursday.

At a press briefing, Sweeney noted that Sputnik V was currently undergoing the EMA's rolling review process, which sees the manufacturer submit data and address questions and comments put forward by agency experts.

"We are in that process at the moment [with Sputnik V], it's ongoing.

All vaccines are treated equally in that respect and we look forward to the outcome," Sweeney said.

On Tuesday, the Reuters news agency published an article alleging that there were data gaps in the material submitted by Sputnik V's developers to the EMA.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) issued a stern denial of the claims published by Reuters, alleging that the "fake news" article included "false comments by anonymous sources."

Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the RDIF, told the India Today portal on Wednesday that he expects the World Health Organization to approve Sputnik V by September or October.

Related Topics

India World Russia Same September October All

Recent Stories

NUST signs agreement with consortium for developme ..

16 minutes ago

Why is 2021 becoming the year of pastel colors?

20 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo to transport 247 horses from Lie ..

35 minutes ago

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs5.4 per litre

39 minutes ago

74,522 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

49 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s weeklong real estate transactions val ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.