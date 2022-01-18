UrduPoint.com

EMA Official Says Repeated Vaccination With COVID-19 Booster May Decrease Efficacy

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2022 | 11:36 PM

EMA Official Says Repeated Vaccination With COVID-19 Booster May Decrease Efficacy

The efficacy of booster doses against COVID-19 may dwindle due to repeated injections over short periods, as it takes time for the immune system to respond, Marco Cavaleri, the head of Biological Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy at the European Medicines Agency (EMA), said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) The efficacy of booster doses against COVID-19 may dwindle due to repeated injections over short periods, as it takes time for the immune system to respond, Marco Cavaleri, the head of Biological Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy at the European Medicines Agency (EMA), said on Tuesday.

The EMA official already spoke against the use of additional boosters last week, citing potential concerns about immune system overload.

"The repeated administration of boosters with very short interval might reduce the level of antibodies that can be produced at each administration, as our immune system needs a certain amount of time to mature the response to the antigens it is presented with.

So, potentially, making the vaccination a little bit less efficient over time," Cavaleri said at a press briefing.

The regulator has already approved booster doses of the vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as using Johnson & Johnson's vaccine as a booster.

Related Topics

May From

Recent Stories

Five year bans for Mexican fans using homophobic c ..

Five year bans for Mexican fans using homophobic chant: federation

1 minute ago
 Hong Kong to cull hamsters after Covid found in pe ..

Hong Kong to cull hamsters after Covid found in pets

1 minute ago
 US Not Planning Changes to Current National Guard ..

US Not Planning Changes to Current National Guard Deployment in Ukraine - Pentag ..

1 minute ago
 Yasmin Rashid distributes health cards among SH&ME ..

Yasmin Rashid distributes health cards among SH&ME staff

1 minute ago
 Ferguson takes caretaker charge at Everton

Ferguson takes caretaker charge at Everton

5 minutes ago
 Mandatory Chinese Olympics app has 'devastating' e ..

Mandatory Chinese Olympics app has 'devastating' encryption flaw: analyst

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.