MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) The phrase of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) Management board Chair Christa Wirthumer-Hoche, who compared the prospect of emergency approval of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in Austria, following the example of Hungary, with "Russian roulette," did not refer to the safety, quality and effectiveness of the vaccine, the Austrian Agency for Health and food Safety (AGES) told Sputnik.

"The statement of Christa Wirthumer-Hoche with the phrase 'Russian roulette' in the tv program 'In the center' referred to the fact that it would be careless to use the vaccine, not having sufficient data on safety, quality and effectiveness. We state that this statement did not refer to the safety, quality and effectiveness of the Sputnik V vaccine. It is currently being studied by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) as part of the ongoing rolling review," the agency said.