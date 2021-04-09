UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EMA Probes AstraZeneca Link To New Blood Vessel Condition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 07:21 PM

EMA probes AstraZeneca link to new blood vessel condition

The European Medicines Agency said Friday it is probing possible links between the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and cases of a rare blood vessel disorder, days after a separate warning about blood clots

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :The European Medicines Agency said Friday it is probing possible links between the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and cases of a rare blood vessel disorder, days after a separate warning about blood clots.

The EMA said it was reviewing five cases of capillary leak syndrome, which is "characterised by leakage of fluid from blood vessels causing tissue swelling and a drop in blood pressure".

Related Topics

From Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Deliveries to Drop 86 ..

2 minutes ago

Prince Philip to Lie in Rest at Windsor Castle, No ..

2 minutes ago

Shoigu Orders Improvements in Army Robots' Resista ..

2 minutes ago

Leading Pakistani broadcaster actor and director Z ..

19 minutes ago

Leading Pakistani broadcaster actor and director Z ..

19 minutes ago

Issuance of E-passports to start in June: Sheikh R ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.