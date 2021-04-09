EMA probes AstraZeneca link to new blood vessel condition

(@FahadShabbir)

The European Medicines Agency said Friday it is probing possible links between the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and cases of a rare blood vessel disorder, days after a separate warning about blood clots

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :The European Medicines Agency said Friday it is probing possible links between the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and cases of a rare blood vessel disorder, days after a separate warning about blood clots.

The EMA said it was reviewing five cases of capillary leak syndrome, which is "characterised by leakage of fluid from blood vessels causing tissue swelling and a drop in blood pressure".