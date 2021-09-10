EMA Ready to Carry out New Inspections of Sputnik V Vaccine in Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is ready to carry out new inspections related to the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in Russia in coordination with the developer, a spokesperson for the EMA told Sputnik on Friday.

"EMA's assessment of the Sputnik V vaccine continues. If further inspections are considered necessary as part of the assessment, these will be planned with the developer, but we cannot go into further details at this stage," the spokesperson said.