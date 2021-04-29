UrduPoint.com
EMA Receives Data On Few Blood Clot Cases From Pfizer, Moderna, No Probe Planned - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 04:30 PM

EMA Receives Data on Few Blood Clot Cases From Pfizer, Moderna, No Probe Planned - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) received reports of 11 cases of thrombosis after vaccination with Pfizer and two cases after administering Moderna in the European Economic Area, but will not initiate any further investigations and will continue to monitor the situation as the number is very low, Spanish news agency Efe reported on Thursday, citing a source.

Out of 60 million doses of Pfizer vaccine there were 11 cases of thrombosis, out of five million doses of Moderna ” two cases. According to the source, the number of registered cases of blood clotting is extremely small and is not enough to warrant the launch of a special investigation into the issue, Efe said.

However, the source noted that the EMA is closely monitoring the post-vaccination reports for Pfizer and Moderna. the news agency stated.

The European drug regulator is currently reviewing data on the occurrence of thromboembolic complications in patients vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson drug.

Previously, similar complications were registered after using AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. The EMA confirmed the link between the increased risk of blood clotting and AstraZeneca vaccine and decided to include the information on possible complications in the drug records.

