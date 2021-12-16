UrduPoint.com

EMA Recommends Authorisation Of Antibody Medicine Xevudy For Treatment Of COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 08:09 PM

EMA Recommends Authorisation of Antibody Medicine Xevudy for Treatment of COVID-19

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Thursday it had recommended GlaxoSmithKline's antibody-based medicine Xevudy for the treatment of the coronavirus disease

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Thursday it had recommended GlaxoSmithKline's antibody-based medicine Xevudy for the treatment of the coronavirus disease.

"EMA's human medicines committee (CHMP) has recommended authorising the monoclonal antibody Xevudy (sotrovimab) for the treatment of COVID-19.

The applicant is GlaxoSmithKline Trading Services Limited, who developed the medicine together with Vir Biotechnology," the statement says.

Xevudy may be used for treating COVID-19 in persons from 12 years of age and weighing from 40 kilograms (88 Pounds) with mild symptoms, the EMA added.

