EMA Recommends Booster Dose of BioNTech/Pfizer, Moderna for People With Weak Immunity

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the use of a booster dose of BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for immunocompromised individuals.

The administration of a booster third dose is indicated for persons with weakened immune systems at least 28 days after receiving the second dose.

In this case, the booster dose can also be used in people with normal immunity about six months after the Primary vaccination with two doses.

"The recommendation comes after studies showed that an extra dose of these vaccines increased the ability to produce antibodies against the virus that causes COVID-19 in organ transplant patients with weakened immune systems," the agency said.