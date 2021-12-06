EMA Recommends RoActemra for Treatment of Adults With Severe COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) The European Medicines Agency said on Monday that its Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has recommended the approval of RoActemra as a COVID-19 treatment for adults receiving systemic treatment with corticosteroids and who require supplemental oxygen or mechanical ventilation.

"The CHMP will now send its recommendation for COVID-19 to the European Commission, which will issue a final decision," the statement read.

RoActemra is an immunomodulating medicine, marketed by Roche Registration GmbH, used to treat adults and children with severe rheumatoid arthritis, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, juvenile idiopathic polyarthritis, giant cell arteritis and cytokine release syndrome.

A CHMP study found that the use of RoActemra alongside systematic treatment decreases the chance of death from COVID-19 and increases chances of faster recovery from the infection. While RoActemra alters the response of immune systems to inflammation and improves symptoms of severe COVID-19, it should not be applied without systematic treatment, the committee said.