EMA Recommends Use of COVID-19 Vaccine Developed by Novavax

(@FahadShabbir)

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended approving use of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by US company Novavax, the regulator said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended approving use of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by US company Novavax, the regulator said on Monday.

"EMA has recommended granting a conditional marketing authorisation for Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid (also known as NVX-CoV2373) to prevent COVID-19 in people from 18 years of age," the regulator said in a statement.