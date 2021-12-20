UrduPoint.com

EMA Recommends Use Of COVID-19 Vaccine Developed By Novavax

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended approving use of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by US company Novavax, the regulator said on Monday

"EMA has recommended granting a conditional marketing authorisation for Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid (also known as NVX-CoV2373) to prevent COVID-19 in people from 18 years of age," the regulator said in a statement.

