EMA Recommends Use Of COVID-19 Vaccine Developed By Novavax
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 07:14 PM
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended approving use of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by US company Novavax, the regulator said on Monday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended approving use of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by US company Novavax, the regulator said on Monday.
"EMA has recommended granting a conditional marketing authorisation for Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid (also known as NVX-CoV2373) to prevent COVID-19 in people from 18 years of age," the regulator said in a statement.