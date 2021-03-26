EMA Recommends Use of Regdanvimab Antibody Treatment for COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Friday issued a recommendation for the use of the regdanvimab monoclonal antibody to treat COVID-19, saying that the drug is likely to be both safe and effective.

In a press release, the EMA said that the drug may be effective in treating patients at high risk of suffering severe COVID-19 symptoms, adding that any side effects were either mild or moderate.

"The CHMP [Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use] concluded that regdanvimab can be considered a treatment option for patients at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19, based on a reasonable likelihood that the medicine may provide clinical benefit, and a low likelihood of harm," the press release read.

Monoclonal antibodies are man-made proteins that are delivered intravenously and act like human antibodies in the immune system.