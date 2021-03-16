EMA Review in Possible Side Effects of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Ongoing

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is currently reviewing possible side effects of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after a number of countries have suspended its use over blood cot concerns, EMA Executive Director Emer Cooke said on Tuesday.

"Last week, our safety committee ... did review the preliminary results on the events of blood clots in people who had received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine ... We have continued to evaluate, we have continued to receive additional possible side events, we have pulled in experts from across the network, experts with specific expertise in coagulation and thromboembolic disorders, so it's an ongoing process," Cooke said during a press conference.

The EMA executive director added that the European Union's regulator is "firmly convinced" that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing COVID019 "with its associated risk of hospitalization and death, outweigh the risks of these side effects.

"These are very rare thromb events or blood clots. We need to evaluate these very very carefully ... EMA is taking this situation very very seriously, and we will continue to make sure that the European population is informed about the ongoing analysis of this assessment," Cooke said.

At the same time, Cooke said that the ongoing situation is "not unexpected."

"I have to first explain that a situation like this is not unexpected. When you vaccinate millions of people, it's inevitable that you have rare or serious incidences of illnesses that occur after vaccination," the EMA executive director added.