EMA Safety Committee Issues 2 New Advisories Covering AstraZeneca, J&J COVID-19 Vaccines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) safety committee on Friday issued two new advisories urging individuals with a history of capillary leak syndrome to avoid receiving Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, and also warning that Guillain-Barre syndrome could be an adverse side effect of AstraZeneca's two-shot vaccine.

"The PRAC [Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee] has recommended that people who have previously had capillary leak syndrome must not be vaccinated with COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen. The Committee also recommended that capillary leak syndrome should be added to the product information as a new side effect of the vaccine, together with a warning to raise awareness among healthcare professionals and patients of this risk," a press release read.

The EMA said that the PRAC reviewed three cases of capillary leak syndrome in individuals who received J&J's one-shot vaccine, adding that two of them died.

The same advisory message has previously been issued to cover the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, and on Friday, the EMA also recommended that a warning label be added detailing that vaccination with this vaccine could cause Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare disease that causes the body's immune system to attack the nervous system.

"The PRAC has recommended a change to the product information for Vaxzevria (formerly COVID-19 Vaccine Astrazeneca) to include a warning to raise awareness among healthcare professionals and people taking the vaccine of cases of Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS) reported following vaccination," the EMA said.