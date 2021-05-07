UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EMA Safety Committee Probing Cases Of New Side Effect From AstraZeneca Vaccine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

EMA Safety Committee Probing Cases of New Side Effect From AstraZeneca Vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) The European Medicine Agency (EMA) said on Friday that its committee on vaccine safety asked AstraZeneca to provide additional trial data on its COVID-19 drug for an inquiry into cases of a rare autoimmune disorder following vaccination.

The Guillain-Barre Syndrome is a condition which causes one's immune system to attack own peripheral nervous system, resulting in such symptoms as numbness, pain and difficulty walking.

"As part of the review of the regular pandemic summary safety reports for Vaxzevria, AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, the PRAC [Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee] is analysing data provided by the marketing authorisation holder on cases of Guillain-Barre syndrome reported following vaccination," the regulator said.

According to the statement, the disorder was identified during the vaccine's marketing authorization process as a possible side effect requiring "specific safety monitoring activities.

"

"PRAC has requested the marketing authorisation holder to provide further detailed data, including an analysis of all the reported cases in the context of the next pandemic summary safety report," the statement read.

This is not the first time that the UK vaccine finds itself under scrutiny over side effects. In March, numerous countries suspended its use over blood clotting. While initially the EMA cleared this specific vaccine for use despite the dangerous but "very rare" side effect, in late April it launched a series of inquiries into what causes blood clotting after inoculation with adenoviral vector-based vaccines, such as Vaxzevria.

Related Topics

Attack United Kingdom March April All Blood

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

52 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.