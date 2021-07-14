EMA Says 242 Cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome Recorded After AstraZeneca, J&J Shots

A total of 242 cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome have been registered following vaccination with AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines in the European Union and European Economic Area, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said Wednesday

The agency said that 227 cases of the rare disease that causes the body's immune system to attack the nervous system were registered following vaccination with AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine as of June 27.

A further 15 cases were registered following vaccination with Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

The EMA said that there was not sufficient evidence at present to say if there was a direct link between the two vaccines and Guillain-Barre Syndrome.

"Reported cases concern suspected side effects, i.e. medical events that have been observed after vaccination, but which are not necessarily related to or caused by the vaccine.

At this stage the available data neither confirm nor rule out a causal relationship with the vaccine," the EMA said.

In a separate press release, the EMA urged people to complete a full vaccine dosing regimen in order to ensure that they are protected against the Delta COVID-19 variant, which is set to account for 90% of all cases in the region by August.

Last week, the EMA issued an advisory recommending that Guillain-Barre Syndrome be added on the warning labels of both vaccines as a rare side effect.

In total, 51.4 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the EU and EEA as of June 20, according to EMA data.

Roughly 7 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.