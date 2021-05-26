UrduPoint.com
EMA Says Aware Of Blood Clot Death In Belgium Linked To J&J COVID-19 Vaccine

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 11:39 PM

EMA Says Aware of Blood Clot Death in Belgium Linked to J&J COVID-19 Vaccine

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is aware of the death of a woman who died in Belgium when she developed blood clots after receiving Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, a member of the agency's press service confirmed to Sputnik on Wednesday, adding that EMA has instructed the developer to carry out additional reviews of the vaccine's safety

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is aware of the death of a woman who died in Belgium when she developed blood clots after receiving Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, a member of the agency's press service confirmed to Sputnik on Wednesday, adding that EMA has instructed the developer to carry out additional reviews of the vaccine's safety.

"The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is aware of media reports of a blood clot with fatal outcome in a 37 year old woman in Belgium following vaccination with COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen," the EMA's press service said.

According to media reports, the woman who died was the wife of a Slovenian diplomat.

The EMA said that it has instructed Johnson & Johnson to carry out further safety reviews of the vaccine.

"In order to assess the impact of the possible link between vaccination and TTS [thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome], EMA requested the marketing authorisation holder of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine to carry out a series of additional studies," the agency said.

As of May 20, more than 1.3 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the European Union.

