UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EMA Says Blood Clots Should Be Listed As Rare AstraZeneca Side Effect

Muhammad Irfan 12 seconds ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 07:25 PM

EMA says blood clots should be listed as rare AstraZeneca side effect

The European Medicines Agency said Wednesday that blood clots should be listed as a "very rare" side effect of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine but that the jab's benefits continue to outweigh the risks

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The European Medicines Agency said Wednesday that blood clots should be listed as a "very rare" side effect of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine but that the jab's benefits continue to outweigh the risks.

"EMA's safety committee has concluded today that unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be listed as very rare side effects" of the shot, the Amsterdam-based EU drug regulator said in a statement.

Related Topics

Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lahore police registered 1195 FIRs over SOPs viola ..

10 seconds ago

Stocks hesitate but London boosted by Toshiba news ..

12 seconds ago

Kiev Says Statements About Ukrainian Army's Offens ..

14 seconds ago

EU Drug Regulator Says AstraZeneca Proven to Be 'H ..

16 seconds ago

Germany's Bavaria plans to buy Sputnik vaccine

9 minutes ago

Indian troops launch massive CASOs in IIOJK

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.