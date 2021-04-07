EMA Says Blood Clots Should Be Listed As Rare AstraZeneca Side Effect
Muhammad Irfan 12 seconds ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 07:25 PM
The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The European Medicines Agency said Wednesday that blood clots should be listed as a "very rare" side effect of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine but that the jab's benefits continue to outweigh the risks.
"EMA's safety committee has concluded today that unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be listed as very rare side effects" of the shot, the Amsterdam-based EU drug regulator said in a statement.