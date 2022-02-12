UrduPoint.com

EMA Says Carried Out No Studies on Sputnik V Combination With EU-Approved Vaccines

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Saturday that it did not study the possible combinations of Russia's Sputnik V and other COVID-19 vaccines not yet registered in the European Union with vaccines that already have an EU authorization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Saturday that it did not study the possible combinations of Russia's Sputnik V and other COVID-19 vaccines not yet registered in the European Union with vaccines that already have an EU authorization.

The EMA launched a rolling review of Sputnik V in March 2021. In November, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia anticipates the completion of Sputnik V certification procedures at the World Health Organization and the EMA, as it is collaborating with the agencies tightly. He said Moscow got assurances that there were no artificial impediments to the Sputnik V authorization.

"In December, experts from EMA and ECDC (European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control) reviewed the available evidence on the use of two different COVID-19 vaccines, either for the first and second doses of a Primary (initial) course, which is known as heterologous primary vaccination, or using a third dose of a different COVID-19 vaccine as a booster 3 to 6 months after a primary vaccination course (heterologous boosting).

This review concerned only vaccines authorised in the EU," the agency's press service told Sputnik.

On January 17, Alexey Kuznetsov, an assistant to the Russian health minister, said that the preparation of additional documents sought by the EMA and required for the Sputnik V approval was nearing completion.

To date, Sputnik V vaccine has been authorized in 71 countries with overall population exceeding 4 billion people. Sputnik V holds the second highest number of approvals by national regulators across the world. According to the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Sputnik V efficacy amounts to 97.6% as the data from 3.8 million vaccinated Russians indicates.

