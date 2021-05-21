UrduPoint.com
EMA Says Extra Checks For Blood Clots Needed After AstraZeneca Vaccination

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended on Friday checking people with low blood platelets for blood clots within three weeks after vaccination with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, and avoiding giving the second dose of the vaccine to those who develop blood clots after the first injection.

"EMA's human medicines committee (CHMP) is recommending that healthcare professionals must not give Vaxzevria to anyone who has had blood clots with low blood platelets (thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, TTS) after receiving the vaccine; should check for signs of blood clots in any person who has low blood platelets within 3 weeks of vaccination; should check for signs of low blood platelets in any person who has blood clots within 3 weeks of vaccination," the agency said in a press release.

