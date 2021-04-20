EMA says J&J linked to 'rare' clot, but benefits outweigh risks

Blood clots should be listed as a "very rare" side effect of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine but its benefits still outweigh the risks, the EU's drug watchdog said Tuesday

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Blood clots should be listed as a "very rare" side effect of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine but its benefits still outweigh the risks, the EU's drug watchdog said Tuesday.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said in a statement that it had found a "possible link" between the J&J jab and the clots, following eight such cases in the United States, one of which was fatal.

The US pharmaceutical giant's vaccine is the second to be tied to the rare clots that mainly affect vessels leading to the brain, after the shot made by British-Swedish firm AstraZeneca.

"EMA finds possible link to very rare cases of unusual blood clots with low blood platelets," the Amsterdam-based agency said in a statement, adding that it "confirms (the) overall benefit-risk remains positive".

EMA chief Emer Cooke stressed the number of cases was tiny compared to the seven million J&J vaccinations given so far, but that it was important for people to know.

"This is a very rare effect but it also makes it very important for doctors and patients to be aware of the signs so that they can spot any concerns," Cooke told a virtual press conference.

"Early intervention by a specialist can change the outcome." The agency, which licences medicines for the 27-nation EU, would continue to investigate the problem and was working with the US food and Drug Administration, she said.

Johnson & Johnson last week delayed the start of the rollout of its single-shot jab across Europe pending the result of the EMA probe.

The United States has also paused the use of the J&J vaccine pending a decision expected on Friday.