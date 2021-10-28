UrduPoint.com

EMA Says Launches Pilot Project To Study Options Of Drugs Repurposing

European Medicines Academy (EMA) said on Thursday that it has initiated a project to promote repurposing of medicines to contribute to creation of new available treatment options jointly with the Heads of Medicines Agencies (HMA)

EMA and the HMA will provide non-profit organizations with scientific consultations and legal support to help generate the necessary data about the drugs examined.

"EMA and the Heads of Medicines Agencies (HMA) are launching a pilot project to support the repurposing of medicines as a follow-up to the European Commission's Expert Group on Safe and Timely Access to Medicines for Patients (STAMP) discussions on a proposal for a medicines repurposing framework," the statement by EMA said.

Drugs approved for the project must be authorized for mass use, have an active substance, and target an indication distinct from what they are authorized for.

The pilot project will run until the scientific advice for the selected drugs is completed or until a pharmaceutical firm applies for a new indication for its medicine.

