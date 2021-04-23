EMA Says Monitoring mRNA Vaccines as Well, Sees No Serious Risks Associated

Following comments from the developers of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine regarding the media's focus on the risks associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine and not the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has said that they are monitoring the safety of that vaccine as well

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Following comments from the developers of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine regarding the media's focus on the risks associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine and not the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has said that they are monitoring the safety of that vaccine as well.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is a viral vector type vaccine like Sputnik V, whereas the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine uses an mRNA method. Indeed, the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine was the first mRNA vaccine ever approved for human use.

"We are monitoring closely the safety in the post-approval phase also for the mRNA vaccine. We have not identified considerable risks that have been emerging with the use of these vaccines so far. Of course, a number of deaths may have occurred after vaccination but that is not going to be linked with the vaccination itself, but just occurring at the same time," Marco Cavaleri, head of the EMA's Office for Biological Health Threats and Vaccine Strategy, said.

The statement comes after the official Sputnik V Twitter account posted a study showing that there have been significantly more deaths following receival of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine than the AstraZeneca one, when measured per 1 million administered doses.

The study reported that the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine had a simple weighted average of 16 registered deaths per 1 million administered doses, AstraZeneca at 8.8, and Sputnik V at 3.7. Despite the EU recommendation to consider post-inoculation thrombosis a "very rare" side effect, a number of countries restricted its use last month or completely removed the vaccine from immunization programs.