UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EMA Says Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines Potentially Linked To Heart Inflammation

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 07:10 PM

EMA Says Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines Potentially Linked to Heart Inflammation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) safety committee on Friday warned that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna could be linked to 321 cases of rare heart inflammation.

In a press release, the EMA said that it had reviewed 164 cases of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and 157 cases of pericarditis (inflammation of the heart's outer lining), linked to the two mRNA vaccines. Symptoms of both conditions include breathlessness, chest pain, and heart palpitations.

EMA's safety committee said that 145 cases of myocarditis were observed in individuals who received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and a further 19 among people who received Moderna's vaccine.

Additionally, 138 cases of pericarditis were observed following the use of Pfizer/BioNTech's vaccine, along with 19 cases seen following vaccination with the Moderna vaccine.

"The Committee is therefore recommending listing myocarditis and pericarditis as new side effects in the product information for these vaccines, together with a warning to raise awareness among healthcare professionals and people taking these vaccines," a press release read.

In total, 177 million doses of Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine and 20 million doses of Moderna's vaccine were administered in the European Economic Area as of May 31.

Related Topics

May Million

Recent Stories

Worry No More! OPPO’s Impressive Service Has You ..

26 minutes ago

The region is very complex at the moment, best dip ..

1 hour ago

Turkmen-Moroccan political consultations on the le ..

1 hour ago

Ambassador of Turkmenistan presented his credentia ..

1 hour ago

The development of cooperation of Turkmenistan and ..

1 hour ago

A day wearing the new HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i earphones

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.