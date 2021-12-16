(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) advised to use Pfizer's medicine Paxlovid for the treatment of COVID-19 in adults with mild symptoms, starting rolling review of the drug.

"EMA's human medicines committee (CHMP) has issued advice on the use of Paxlovid (PF-07321332 and ritonavir) for the treatment of COVID-19.

The medicine, which is not yet authorised in the EU, can be used to treat adults with COVID-19 who do not require supplemental oxygen and who are at increased risk of progressing to severe disease," the statement says.