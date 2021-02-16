EMA Says Received Authorization Application For Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine
Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 09:17 PM
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Tuesday that it has received an emergency market authorization application for a COVID-19 vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Tuesday that it has received an emergency market authorization application for a COVID-19 vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals.
"EMA has received an application for conditional marketing authorisation (CMA) for a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Janssen-Cilag International N.V," the agency said in a press release.
A decision on the application is expected to be issued in mid-March, the EMA said.
The agency has so far given emergency use approval to three COVID-19 vaccines, produced by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca.
Earlier in February, Johnson & Johnson filed an application with the US food and Drug Administration to get emergency use authorization for the Janssen vaccine, which has shown a 66 percent efficacy rate at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19 in clinical trials.
The company also said that the vaccine offers 85 percent efficacy against severe coronavirus disease symptoms, and "complete protection" from hospitalization and death.