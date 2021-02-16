UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EMA Says Received Authorization Application For Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 09:17 PM

EMA Says Received Authorization Application for Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Tuesday that it has received an emergency market authorization application for a COVID-19 vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Tuesday that it has received an emergency market authorization application for a COVID-19 vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals.

"EMA has received an application for conditional marketing authorisation (CMA) for a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Janssen-Cilag International N.V," the agency said in a press release.

A decision on the application is expected to be issued in mid-March, the EMA said.

The agency has so far given emergency use approval to three COVID-19 vaccines, produced by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca.

Earlier in February, Johnson & Johnson filed an application with the US food and Drug Administration to get emergency use authorization for the Janssen vaccine, which has shown a 66 percent efficacy rate at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19 in clinical trials.

The company also said that the vaccine offers 85 percent efficacy against severe coronavirus disease symptoms, and "complete protection" from hospitalization and death.

Related Topics

Company February Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Minister of Education of Kyrgyzstan commends UAE&# ..

3 minutes ago

US stocks open higher, adding to records

31 seconds ago

Officials to face action on failure to achieve tar ..

32 seconds ago

Canadian Diplomat Calls AMAN Drills in Pakistan Im ..

36 seconds ago

UK wants to target deals with EU members on creati ..

4 minutes ago

C.Africa football boss and 'Rambo' deny war crimes ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.