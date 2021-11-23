UrduPoint.com

EMA Says Started Evaluating COVID-19 Drug Lagevrio For Marketing Authorization

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 10:14 PM

EMA Says Started Evaluating COVID-19 Drug Lagevrio for Marketing Authorization

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced on Tuesday beginning to review marketing authorization for the Lagevrio antiviral medicine for treatment of COVID-19 patients

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced on Tuesday beginning to review marketing authorization for the Lagevrio antiviral medicine for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

"EMA has started evaluating an application for marketing authorisation for the oral antiviral medicine Lagevrio (molnupiravir). Lagevrio, which is being developed by Merck Sharp & Dohme in collaboration with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, is intended for the treatment of COVID-19 in adults," the agency said in a statement.

According to EMA, it will look into the medicine under a shortened timeline as it has already reviewed a significant portion of the data during a rolling review.

Because of that, the decision could be made within several weeks.

"If EMA concludes that the benefits of Lagevrio outweigh its risks in treating COVID 19, it will recommend granting a marketing authorisation. The European Commission will then fast-track its decision-making process with a view to granting a marketing authorisation valid in all EU and EEA (European Economic Area) Member States within days," the agency added.

At the moment, three medicines Regkirona, Ronapreve and Veklury are authorized as COVID-19 treatments in the European Union.

Related Topics

European Union Oral All

Recent Stories

Cross-border partnerships crucial to mitigating cl ..

Cross-border partnerships crucial to mitigating climate crisis, decarbonising en ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE-Turkey Joint Economic Committee renews Busines ..

UAE-Turkey Joint Economic Committee renews Business Council Agreement

18 minutes ago
 Dr Shahbaz extends PM's best wishes to Chaudhry Sh ..

Dr Shahbaz extends PM's best wishes to Chaudhry Shujaat

16 minutes ago
 DC Sherani seeks teachers' union role for betterme ..

DC Sherani seeks teachers' union role for betterment of education

16 minutes ago
 IGP suspends DSP Chung, SHO Nawab Town

IGP suspends DSP Chung, SHO Nawab Town

16 minutes ago
 Finnish President Says Avoiding Dialogue With Russ ..

Finnish President Says Avoiding Dialogue With Russia Will Make EU Look Weaker

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.