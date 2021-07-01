EMA Says Unclear If Booster Shot Required After COVID-19 Vaccination

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) The European Medicines Agency said on Tuesday that it is discussing coronavirus vaccine booster shots with manufacturers, but so far the need for booster shots remains uncertain.

"EMA is in touch with vaccine developers to discuss the potential use of a booster dose and to determine the best timing and the best strategy.

At this stage it is unclear whether booster doses will be necessary for the #COVID19vaccines to maintain their protection," the EMA tweeted.

As the so-called Delta variant of the coronavirus continues spreading across the globe, some countries, such as the United Kingdom and Germany, are preparing to launch booster vaccination campaigns.