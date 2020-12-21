UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EMA Scientific Committees Recommends Authorization To Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine In EU

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 07:20 PM

EMA Scientific Committees Recommends Authorization to Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine in EU

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) The scientific committee of the European Medicines Agency met on Monday and recommended conditional marketing authorization for the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech, EMA Executive Director Emer Cooke said.

"I m delighted to be here and to announce that the EMA scientific committee met today and recommended conditional marketing authorization in the EU for the vaccine developed by the BioNTech and Pfizer," Cooker told a press conference.

The committee's endorsement paves the way for a formal marketing authorization of the vaccine.

"It's a decisive moment in our efforts to deliver safe & effective vaccines to Europeans! The @EMA_News just issued a positive scientific opinion on the #BioNTech / @pfizer vaccine. Now we will act fast. I expect a @EU_Commission decision by this evening," the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen tweeted.

More Stories From World

