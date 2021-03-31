EMA Sees No Reasons to Restrict Use of AstraZeneca Vaccine - Executive Director

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) sees no reasons to restrict the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for certain categories of the population, EMA Executive Director Emer Cooke said on Wednesday.

"According to the current scientific knowledge, there is no evidence that would support restricting the use of this vaccine in any population," Cooke said at a briefing.