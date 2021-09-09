UrduPoint.com

EMA Starts Evaluating Use Of Booster Dose Of Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine In People Over 60

Thu 09th September 2021 | 06:30 PM

EMA Starts Evaluating Use of Booster Dose of Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine in People Over 60

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has started to evaluate the use of a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, marketed as Comirnaty, in people aged 60 years and older, Marco Cavaleri, a senior EMA official, said on Thursday.

Last month, the US food and Drug Administration granted the vaccine an emergency use authorization to use a booster dose in certain groups of individuals with compromised immune systems.

"EMA has already started evaluating an application for a booster dose for Comirnaty, the vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech, for the use of a booster dose to be given at least six months after the second dose in people [aged] 60 years or older," the head of EMA Biological Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy told a press briefing.

The vaccine was granted a conditional marketing authorization by the EU regulator last December. In May, EMA greenlighted the use of the vaccine in adolescents aged 12-15.

