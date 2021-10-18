UrduPoint.com

EMA Starts Evaluating Use Of Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine Among Children Aged 5-11

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 07:43 PM

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has started evaluating the use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine among children aged 5 to 11, the EU's regulator said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has started evaluating the use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine among children aged 5 to 11, the EU's regulator said.

"EMA has started evaluating an application to extend the use of BioNTech/Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, to children aged 5 to 11," the EMA said in a statement.

