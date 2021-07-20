EMA Starts Rolling Review of COVID-19 Vaccine Produced by Sanofi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has started a rolling review of Vidprevtyn, a COVID-19 vaccine developed by French pharmaceutical company Sanofi, the EMA said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has started a rolling review of Vidprevtyn, a COVID-19 vaccine developed by French pharmaceutical company Sanofi, the EMA said on Tuesday.

"EMA's human medicines committee (CHMP) has started a rolling review of Vidprevtyn, a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Sanofi Pasteur.

The CHMP's decision to start the rolling review is based on preliminary results from laboratory studies (non-clinical data) and early clinical studies in adults, which suggest that the vaccine triggers the production of antibodies that target SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and may help protect against the disease," EMA said in a statement.