EMA Starts Rolling Review Of COVID-19 Vaccine Produced By Sanofi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 07:41 PM

EMA Starts Rolling Review of COVID-19 Vaccine Produced by Sanofi

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has started a rolling review of Vidprevtyn, a COVID-19 vaccine developed by French pharmaceutical company Sanofi, the EMA said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has started a rolling review of Vidprevtyn, a COVID-19 vaccine developed by French pharmaceutical company Sanofi, the EMA said on Tuesday.

"EMA's human medicines committee (CHMP) has started a rolling review of Vidprevtyn, a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Sanofi Pasteur.

The CHMP's decision to start the rolling review is based on preliminary results from laboratory studies (non-clinical data) and early clinical studies in adults, which suggest that the vaccine triggers the production of antibodies that target SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and may help protect against the disease," EMA said in a statement.

