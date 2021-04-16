UrduPoint.com
EMA To Announce Conclusion On Thrombosis Risks Of J&J Vaccine On April 20

Fri 16th April 2021 | 11:00 PM

EMA to Announce Conclusion on Thrombosis Risks of J&J Vaccine on April 20

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Friday it would hold a briefing on Tuesday, April 20, to discuss the results of the risk assessment of thromboembolic complications in those vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.

EMA Executive Director Emer Cooke, as well as the head of the Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC), Sabine Straus, will take part in the briefing.

Previously, the US food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended that Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Pharmaceuticals Division's vaccine be suspended "for precautionary reasons.

Johnson & Johnson issued a press release in which it announced that it had decided to postpone the use of its coronavirus vaccine in Europe. The company said it was aware of cases of blood clots following J&J vaccination.

EMA, in turn, announced that it will conduct a risk assessment of the vaccine and publish its scientific opinion.

