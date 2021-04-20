EMA to Conduct Own Research on Blood Clot Events Linked With Several COVID-19 Vaccines

The European Medicines Agency (EMA), the EU drug regulator, will commission its own independent research on blood clot events associated with several COVID-19 vaccines, EMA Executive Director Emer Cooke said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA), the EU drug regulator, will commission its own independent research on blood clot events associated with several COVID-19 vaccines, EMA Executive Director Emer Cooke said on Tuesday.

"We're also commissioning our own independent research on thromboembolic events associated with the different [COVID-19] vaccines," Cooke said during a briefing.