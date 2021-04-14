EMA to Consider Need to Update Recommendations On 2nd Dose of AstraZeneca Vaccine

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) plans to consider if updates are necessary to the recommendations on the second dose of the Vaxzevria vaccine, previously known as the AstraZeneca vaccine, for those who already received the first shot

"The review by EMA's human medicines committee (CHMP) will enable authorities to put the risks of Vaxzevria into the context of the benefits of ongoing vaccination campaigns. The Committee will also consider whether to update recommendations for a second dose of Vaxzevria in those who have already received the first dose," the EMA said in a statement.