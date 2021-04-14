UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EMA To Consider Need To Update Recommendations On 2nd Dose Of AstraZeneca Vaccine

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 09:24 PM

EMA to Consider Need to Update Recommendations On 2nd Dose of AstraZeneca Vaccine

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) plans to consider if updates are necessary to the recommendations on the second dose of the Vaxzevria vaccine, previously known as the AstraZeneca vaccine, for those who already received the first shot

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) plans to consider if updates are necessary to the recommendations on the second dose of the Vaxzevria vaccine, previously known as the AstraZeneca vaccine, for those who already received the first shot.

"The review by EMA's human medicines committee (CHMP) will enable authorities to put the risks of Vaxzevria into the context of the benefits of ongoing vaccination campaigns. The Committee will also consider whether to update recommendations for a second dose of Vaxzevria in those who have already received the first dose," the EMA said in a statement.

Recent Stories

Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi extend ..

27 minutes ago

Two arrested for overcharging in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Criminals involved in violence against police to b ..

3 minutes ago

US Does Not Know Origins of COVID-19, Lab Accident ..

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus can persist in dust for a month: Study ..

3 minutes ago

Panahgahs offer 'festive' Iftar to daily wagers

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.