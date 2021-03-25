EMA to Convene 'Ad Hoc Expert Group' to Discuss AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is set to convene an "ad hoc expert group" on Monday to discuss the reports of individuals suffering blood clots after receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine.

Last week, EMA's Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) presented the findings of its preliminary review into the safety of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. The committee concluded that the vaccine's benefits outweighed the risk of use, adding that the vaccine is not associated with an increase in the prevalence of blood clots.

"In this context, EMA is convening an ad hoc expert group on 29 March to provide additional input into the assessment," the agency said in a press release on Thursday.

According to the EMA, the expert group will consist of medical specialists in a range of fields.

"External experts in haematology (thrombosis and haemostasis), cardiovascular medicine, infectious diseases, virology, neurology, immunology and epidemiology will meet to provide their views to PRAC on aspects such as any plausible mechanism of action, possible underlying risk factors and any additional data needed to gain a deeper understanding of the observed events and the potential risk," the press release read.

Several EU countries halted the rollout of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine in mid-March following dozens of reports of blood clotting after vaccination.

Earlier on Thursday, the Danish government extended the suspension of the use of the vaccine by a further three weeks, pending the results of an internal assessment.