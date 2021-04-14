EMA to make finding on J&J vaccine next week

Europe's medicines regulator said Wednesday it will make a recommendation on the safety of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus jab next week after US health authorities recommended pausing vaccinations over blood clot fears

The "EMA is expediting this evaluation and currently expects to issue a recommendation next week," it said in a statement, after announcing last week a probe had been launched.