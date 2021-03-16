UrduPoint.com
EMA To Meet Thursday On AstraZeneca Vaccine

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 12:05 AM

The European Medicines Agency said it would hold a special meeting on Thursday to decide on "further actions" over the AstraZeneca vaccine, adding that the benefits of using the jab still outweighed the risks

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The European Medicines Agency said it would hold a special meeting on Thursday to decide on "further actions" over the AstraZeneca vaccine, adding that the benefits of using the jab still outweighed the risks.

The Amsterdam-based EMA said in a statement that its safety committee would "further review the information" on the jab Tuesday after several more countries including France and Germany suspended its use over blood clot fears.

The regulator added that it "has called an extraordinary meeting on Thursday 18 March to conclude on the information gathered and any further actions that may need to be taken.

" But the watchdog said it still believed the British-Swedish vaccine was still safe to use.

"EMA currently remains of the view that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing Covid-19, with its associated risk of hospitalisation and death, outweigh the risks of side effects," the statement said.

French President Emmanuel Macron had said earlier on Monday that France was suspending use of the AstraZeneca vaccine pending what he called a review of its safety by the EMA that was expected on Tuesday.

