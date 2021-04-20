UrduPoint.com
EMA To Pay 'Close Attention' To Issue Of Blood Clots During Review Of Sputnik V Vaccine

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 10:22 PM

EMA to Pay 'Close Attention' to Issue of Blood Clots During Review of Sputnik V Vaccine

The European Medicines Agency (EMA), the EU drug regulator, will pay "close attention" to the issue of blood clot events during a review of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, EMA Executive Director Emer Cooke said on Tuesday

"Of course, we will paying very close attention to this issue during the review of the Sputnik dossier and so far, we have not seen any reports in the context of the information we have been able to review so far," Cooke said during a briefing.

