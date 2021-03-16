EMA to Reach Conclusion on Investigation Into AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) experts will reach a conclusion on the investigation into the AstraZeneca vaccine on Thursday, EMA Executive Director Emer Cooke said on Tuesday.

Many European nations have suspended the use of the vaccine over blood clot worries.

The EMA executive director said that the experts have been meeting over the past week "to help us evaluate these cases with all the surrounding information."

"The experts will then carry on their assessment, they again will meet on Thursday to come to a conclusion on the full information that has been gathered and to advise us as to whether there are any further actions that need to be taken, and we will inform the public of the outcome immediately after this meeting," Cooke said during a press conference.