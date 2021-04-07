UrduPoint.com
EMA To Restrict AstraZeneca Use To Over-60s - Dutch Health Minister

Wed 07th April 2021 | 07:13 PM

EMA to Restrict AstraZeneca Use to Over-60s - Dutch Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The European Medicines Agency will recommend on Wednesday that the AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus be only used in people aged 60 and older, the Dutch health minister said.

The EU drug agency is expected to hold a press conference following a weeks-long inquiry into a possible link between the shot and blood clotting in vaccinated people under 60.

"The EMA will issue that advice for people under the age of 60 today," Hugo de Jonge wrote on Facebook.

The Netherlands has paused the use of AstraZeneca in younger patients pending the results of the EMA investigation, which was called after several people under 60 died from rare blood clots in the brain.

