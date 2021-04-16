UrduPoint.com
EMA To Rule On J&J Jab Safety On Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 10:31 PM

Europe's medicines regulator said Friday it expected to rule on the safety of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus jab on Tuesday after vaccinations were put on hold in the US and Europe over blood clot fears

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Europe's medicines regulator said Friday it expected to rule on the safety of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus jab on Tuesday after vaccinations were put on hold in the US and Europe over blood clot fears.

The announcement comes as the United States paused vaccinations with J&J's jab for another week and the pharmaceutical this week delayed its roll-out in Europe.

The European Medicines Agency said in a statement it "is holding a virtual press briefing on the conclusion of the evaluation of a safety signal with COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen relating to cases of thromboembolic events by EMA's safety committee".

The conference is scheduled for 1500 GMT on Tuesday, the Amsterdam-based EMA said, adding that the timing was "preliminary".

An expert panel of the US-based Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday after a meeting that it could not yet decide whether to limit J&J's vaccine to some subsets of the US population without more data to study.

A next meeting has not yet been set but is expected in another week to 10 days.

The CDC meeting was held a day after US authorities reported six cases of women developing brain clots along with low blood platelet counts, including one death, within two weeks of people getting the one-dose Covid-19 vaccine.

Rival drugmaker AstraZeneca faced a similar setback after Denmark banned its use, also over blood clot links.

Concerns over using the J&J and AstraZeneca vaccines have dampened hopes that mass inoculations will lead to a swift exit from the global pandemic that has killed nearly three million people and ravaged the global economy.

