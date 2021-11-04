- Home
- EMA to Speed Up Assessment of COVID-19 Drug Molnupiravir to Accelerate Its Authorization
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 07:28 PM
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) intends to speed up the assessment of molnupiravir, a medicine for treating COVID-19, to accelerate its authorization, Dr Marco Cavaleri, the head of Biological Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy at the EMA, said on Thursday
"For molnupiravir we started the rolling review and we will try to speed up our assessment in order to reach an authorization as soon as possible," Cavaleri told a press briefing.