EMA's Approval Of Sputnik V Vaccine Proceeding In Positive, Professional Manner - RDIF

Wed 04th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) approval process for Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 is proceeding in a positive and professional manner, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Wednesday.

"The approval process for the Sputnik V vaccine at the EMA is proceeding in a positive and professional manner.

All data on the Sputnik V clinical trials were provided as part of the good clinical practice inspection. Based on the results of this inspection, a positive response was received from the EMA," RDIF said in a statement released in the official Telegram channel of the Sputnik V vaccine.

The RDIF expressed regret over "politicized" claims by the European Commission representatives about a lack of information on the vaccine.

