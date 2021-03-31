UrduPoint.com
EMA's Evaluation Of Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Application Underway - Executive Director

Wed 31st March 2021 | 10:11 PM

EMA's Evaluation of Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Application Underway - Executive Director

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) continues the evaluation of the Russian-made Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine's application within the framework of the launched rolling review, EMA Executive Director Emer Cooke said on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) continues the evaluation of the Russian-made Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine's application within the framework of the launched rolling review, EMA Executive Director Emer Cooke said on Wednesday.

"On the subject of Sputnik V, I can tell you that we are in the process of evaluating under our rolling review process the application for the Sputnik V Russian vaccine," Cooke said at a briefing.

Sputnik V vaccine has been undergoing the rolling review procedure with the EMA since March 4. Last week, the EMA confirmed that it has been applying the same standards to its evaluation of Sputnik V as to any other vaccine and is planning inspections of the manufacturing and clinical sites in Russia. Later, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko disclosed that the arrival of EMA's expert group in the country was scheduled for April 10.

